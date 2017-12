These babushkas (grannies) aren’t afraid to say what they think. Watch them as they wreak havoc playing GTA, comment on Game of Thrones, and break down hipster style.

Watch these babushkas causing carnage in Grand Theft Auto 5:

Babushkas watching Game of Thrones:

Babushkas discovering the world of hipsters:

Babushkas on “Despacito: “All the plague comes from there!”:

