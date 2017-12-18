Cat supervises Kerch Strait Bridge construction

A cat seems to be the most important “person” at the construction site.

There is an important four-legged supervisor overlooking the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge to Crimea. A cat called Mostik ("Little bridge") is a permanent resident at the construction site. Found there in 2015, he has become the toast of all the builders.

Mostik travels across different sectors of the construction site, closely "inspecting" the works. By night he catches mice.

The cat will be the first to walk over the reinforced concrete structures of the road section of the bridge, when they are ready by the end of the year.

Mostik even has his own photographer and driver. He can be reached via Instagram, Facebook and Vkontakte, where he tells about his life and chats to his fans.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.