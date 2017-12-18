Vladimir Putin presents Labrador puppy to schoolgirl

Alina Bobok from the Bryansk Region in western Russia received an unexpected New Year present from Vladimir Putin. She sent a letter via the presidential website in which she asked Putin to present her mother with a Labrador dog. It had always been Oksana Bobok’s dream to own such a dog.
The girl never expected the letter would be answered, but it was. Her school director called her to say that the Bobok family would soon receive a specially chosen Labrador puppy.
Alina wasn't the first child who got a New Year gift from the president: a girl from St. Petersburg received a guitar and a girl from Udmurtia an electric piano.
