Obese lionesses shock spectators at Vladivostok circus

People fear the animals may be ill, while circus employees say there is nothing to worry about.

A circus audience in the Russian city of Vladivostok was shocked when they saw a performance involving some extremely fat lionesses. They were so overweight that some spectators even shouted out to stop torturing the animals.

Animal rights campaigners contacted the law enforcement agencies, demanding to get the bottom of the affair. They fear the animals may have been fed meat with hormones, and such nutrition can be compared with fast food.

Lion tamer Vitaly Smolyanets said there was nothing to fear. The animals simply put on weight after giving birth and feel perfectly fine, he said.

