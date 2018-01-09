Woman breaks into St.Petersburg library but is booked by police

The library decided to forgive the intruder - after she returned the book of course

Intruder manages to steal copy of unknown novel before being apprehended.

Have you ever wanted to desperately read a book only to find it’s sold out or not in stock at the bookshop or library? Well, it seems this may have happened to one lady who broke into a St.Petersburg library one night, local news portal Fontanka reports.

After smashing a window, the women entered the building before leaving with a single copy of a book - but no one knows which one. The rogue reader was soon apprehended by the police.

Luckily for the intruder, the library was still in a festive mood and decided to forgive her - after she returned the book of course.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.