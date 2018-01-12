Watch how the world’s most expensive bottle of Russian vodka was stolen

Two masked men barged into a Copenhagen pub, stole what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive vodka bottle made by Russian company Russo-Baltique. The bottle is made of gold and silver and the cap has precious metals on it. A bit later the bottle was found empty on a construction site, but police are still looking for the culprits - who may be swaying from side to side.
Watch how the world's most expensive Russian vodka was stolen
