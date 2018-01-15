‘Going Vertical’ becomes bestselling movie in Russian history

A match between the Soviet Union and the United States in 1972 became one of the main controversies in the basketball history.bckhimki. ru/Global Look Press
A film about the Soviet Union’s controversial basketball victory over the U.S at the 1972 Olympics has broken Russia’s box office record, taking $31 million in two weeks.
Going Vertical overtook The Last Hero, which also set a record just two months earlier.
If you want to know more about the sporting scandal you can read more about it here.
