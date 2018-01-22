Fined for having fun: Police collar wannabe Santa Claus

Residents of small North Caucasus village decided to inject a little fun into the place

Man driving Mercedes pulling DIY sled-train (with children in tow) breaks 5 km/h speed limit, so authorities clamp down.

Residents of small North Caucasus village decided to inject a little fun into the place, by creating a convoy of sleds towed by an old Mercedes for the kids.

The video was uploaded on Jan. 15 on the “This is dag” [Dagestan] Instagram page. However, there’s a little bit of confusion as some people say the video was in fact recorded in the Chechen village of Chervlennaya.

The sled-train was made up of 11 sleds and broke the 5 km/h speed limit - as a result the traffic police fined the driver 1000 rubles ($17.6)....what spoil sports!

“I wasn’t thinking straight. It could hurt them. I’m so sorry,” said Mercedes driver.

“It's a pity the driver was punished. So sad…he wanted to do a good thing. But the law is the law,” wrote one user on social media.

