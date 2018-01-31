Muscovites wake up to this winter’s most beautiful morning

The last day of January couldn’t look better!

After a heavy snowfall last night, Muscovites woke up to a scene out of Narnia - the capital looks like a winter wonderland. It’s a little overdue: Many have been waiting for this since the beginning of December.

Naturally, social media has been bombarded with images of streets, trees, and cars covered in a bleach white blanket of unadulterated snow. On the flip side, the weather has caused huge traffic jams in the capital - but who cares when the place looks so pretty.

Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Andrei Makhonin/TASS

Slava Petrakina

Кiselev Sergey/Moskva Agency

Peggy Lohse

stasy_weasley

Публикация от @1001_panda

