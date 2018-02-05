Automobile bridge in Siberia caves in under heavy truck

Two villages were cut off from each other, the reasons are still not clear.

Yevgeny Savitskyh Yevgeny Savitskyh

A major road accident happened in Russia's Republic of Buryatia on Feb. 2. A truck carrying a tractor caused a bridge to collapse between two villages: Staraya Kurba and Novaya Kurba.

The Buryatia Branch of the Russian Internal Ministry/TASS The Buryatia Branch of the Russian Internal Ministry/TASS

The driver was unhurt and even said that GPS had guided him to the bridge. But when asked if he had noticed the maximum load sign, or just decided to ignore it, he made no comment.

The accident left locals without the only road to their houses and vital social services. A bus usually transports kids from one village to the kindergarten in the other, and Staraya Kurba has no hospital.

The Buryatia Branch of the Russian Internal Ministry/TASS The Buryatia Branch of the Russian Internal Ministry/TASS

Workers and police are reportedly at the scene, but it’s still being decided which machines will be able to lift the truck.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.