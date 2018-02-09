Rare Peruvian penguins born in Moscow

Four Peruvian penguins chicks (aka Humboldt penguins) were born in Moscow in early January. It’s good news given their endangered status in the wild.

Humboldt penguins were first introduced to Moscow zoo about 20 years ago. Today 20 call the Russian capital their home.

The penguins inhabit South America's western coast. Their population counts only 12,000 and the species are listed on the IUCN Red List.

