Ice hockey team from Russia wins 2018 Olympic gold

The 'Red Machine' scored 4-3 over Germany on the closing day of the Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Olympic Athletes from Russia won 4-3 over Germany in the overtime of the match for the gold medal on Feb. 25. Earlier, the "neutral" athletes defeated the Czech team and made it to the final of the Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang, guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

The match for the ice hockey gold was the first Olympic final in 20 years for the Red Machine, which lost the gold medal game to the Czech Republic at the 1998 Winter Games in Japan’s Nagano.

The team of athletes from Russia, including the country’s ice hockey players, took part in the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang under the neutral status.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia.

