Black teeth & dilated pupils: controversial beauty standards of XVII Century Russia

400 years ago Noble Russian women would whiten their faces, blacken their teeth and use drugs to dilute pupils for special occasions - all of this sounds like a terrible idea, so Russia Beyond decided to reconstruct the look with the help of historians and a professional make-up artist hoping for a disastrous outcome. How great was the crew’s surprise when this happened… see for yourself.
