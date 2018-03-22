World’s longest sled dog race held in Kamchatka

Russia Beyond

Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Mushers and their dogs compete over a distance of 1,300 miles.

Vasily Rusin

The world's longest dog-sled race, Beringia 2018, has been going on in Russia's Far East since March 11.

Vasily Rusin

Fifteen mushers and their dogs are racing through the snow en route from Kamchatka to Russia’s easternmost region, Chukotka.

Vasily Rusin

Over the course of the race, sledders must cover a distance of 2,100 kilometers ( 1,300 miles) in 35 days.

Vasily Rusin

Beringia first took place in 1990, when eight teams partook in a 250-kilometer race.

Vasily Rusin

In 1991, the event set a Guinness World Record as the world’s longest sled dog race, boasting a length of 1,980 kilometers on its route.

Vasily Rusin

Vasily Rusin

Vasily Rusin

Vasily Rusin

sport Wildlife of Russia extreme Russian Far East kamchatka chukotka dog
