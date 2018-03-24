Epic ‘Tower of Death’ demolition blast caught on camera

The unfinished tower in Yekaterinburg earned its ominous moniker after a series of suicides.

Its construction began in the early 1980s but was suspended in 1991 after several people jumped to their death from the unfinished tower in Yekaterinburg (1,755 km east of Moscow).

The structure was finally demolished on March 23, but despite its reputation some people protested.

Many locals were happy though and applauded the moment of the blast.

Read why people feared the tower in Russia Beyond’s special report.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.