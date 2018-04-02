Watch Russian adrenaline junkies cut giant ice raft for party picnic

A group of young Russian men cut a huge
Footage shows them cutting the ice with chainsaws - this year two broke - before making a fire and heating water for the bath. They also enjoy some wakeboarding behind a boat. Korzhenevsky says the picnic lasts an entire day, during which the ice usually breaks up into several parts - but this doesn’t stop the party.
“People say we're a bad example for the youth. This is true. But at the same time, personally, I was inspired by some videos on sports, tourism, and other activities. So it is more a matter of perception. If you mindlessly repeat things, it can end badly, but if you find some inspiration in this, go away from a computer, and leave the house, it's fine,” he said.
