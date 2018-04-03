How to make valenki boots in 360: Keeping Russian feet warm for over 800 years (VIDEO)

In ancient Rus Valenki boots from wool became popular during the 13th century. People wore them in both winter and surprisingly summer. They worked well in both cold and heat. However, the first generations of Valenki were far different from the ones we have today. They were much lower cutting off at the ankle. They were also sewn together having visible stitch lines and seams. It was only in the 18th century that the seamless and stichless rounded out Valenki came into being. They appeared in the Nizhegoroskaya Region and quickly became a key part of Russian national attire.

In both hot and cold, wet and moist, Valenki feel good on your feet. These boots will never become “worn in” as they always retain their original shape. Their warmth is said to even heal people with ligament damage. These properties made Valenki super popular during brutal Russian winters. To this day they are still the best option and worn by those who work outdoors all year round. The Valenki factory in the town of Soligalich (Kostroma Region) was founded 60 years ago in the USSR and still produces boots to this day with exactly the same machines and technology.

