Combat robots to take part in Russia’s Victory Parade for the first time

‘Uranus-6’ and ‘Uranus-9’ - which have already been tested for the event’s rehearsal - will roll through Red Square on May 9.

Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria. Uran-6 Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation/Sputnik Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation/Sputnik

"Uranus-6" is an armored sapper vehicle designed to demine cities, forests, and mountainous areas. The robot is equipped with four video cameras, interchangeable “trawlers,” and a mechanical grip - it’s also installed with technology able to detect various types of mines.

The robot weighs no less than six tons and can be controlled remotely from up to one kilometer away. A single machine replaces the work of 20 sappers.

Its sibling "Uranus-9" is designed for reconnaissance and infantry support.

Uran-9 fighting robot at the exhibition, Russian Law Enforcement Agencies' Advanced Technology Day. Valeriy Melnikov/Sputnik Valeriy Melnikov/Sputnik

This ten-ton metal beast is armed with a 30-millimeter automatic cannon, machine gun, and a multi-channel guidance system with optical, laser, and infrared channels. The robot is controlled remotely via a radio channel with pseudo-random frequency tuning.

This year Russia will showcase new additions to its military, including the “Terminator” tank support vehicle, “Tor-M2” anti-aircraft missile system, and Su-57 fifth generation fighter jet.

