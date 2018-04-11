Combat robots to take part in Russia’s Victory Parade for the first time

Lifestyle
Yulia Shamporova

Pavel Gerasimov/Sputnik
‘Uranus-6’ and ‘Uranus-9’ - which have already been tested for the event’s rehearsal - will roll through Red Square on May 9.

‘Uranus-6’ and ‘Uranus-9’ - which have already been tested for the event’s rehearsal - will roll through Red Square on May 9.

Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria. Uran-6

Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria. Uran-6

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation/Sputnik

"Uranus-6" is an armored sapper vehicle designed to demine cities, forests, and mountainous areas. The robot is equipped with four video cameras, interchangeable “trawlers,” and a mechanical grip - it’s also installed with technology able to detect various types of mines.  

The robot weighs no less than six tons and can be controlled remotely from up to one kilometer away. A single machine replaces the work of 20 sappers.

Its sibling "Uranus-9" is designed for reconnaissance and infantry support.

Uran-9 fighting robot at the exhibition, Russian Law Enforcement Agencies' Advanced Technology Day.

Uran-9 fighting robot at the exhibition, Russian Law Enforcement Agencies' Advanced Technology Day.

Valeriy Melnikov/Sputnik

This ten-ton metal beast is armed with a 30-millimeter automatic cannon, machine gun, and a multi-channel guidance system with optical, laser, and infrared channels. The robot is controlled remotely via a radio channel with pseudo-random frequency tuning.

This year Russia will showcase new additions to its military, including the “Terminator” tank support vehicle, “Tor-M2” anti-aircraft missile system, and Su-57 fifth generation fighter jet.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page