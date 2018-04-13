Bust out your best Russian dance moves to Jason Derulo’s new World Cup video

When you think of Russia, what comes to mind? Vodka, matryoshka dolls, babushkas, balalaikas…folk dances? Women spinning around in traditional red dresses while men wildly jump up and down with their legs akimbo - all of this is featured in a new Jason Derulo video for his song Color. The tune has been adopted by Coca-Cola for the company’s new adverts and it’s also the unofficial track for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Enjoy!

