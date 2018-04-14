Two screw horn goats go head to head in Moscow

Moscow Zoo has tweeted a video of two markhors, also known as screw horn goats, fighting on the top of a rocky hillock inside the zoo.

Figth! У кого-то весна - пора любви, а у кого-то - самое время для ритуальных турниров. Мархуры пробуют свои силы в сражениях, которые происходят на самой вершине горы 😱🍃☀️



Vd: Н.Назарова

“Fight! For some, spring is the season of love, for others, it is the time for ritualistic tournaments. The markhors try their hand in battle on the top of the mountain,” read the caption alongside the post.

The capital’s zoo acquired its first markhors in the 1990s. They live in a herd and males compete by ramming their heads together.

