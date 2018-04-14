Two screw horn goats go head to head in Moscow

Captial’s zoo posts video of feisty beasts fighting. 

Moscow Zoo has tweeted a video of two markhors, also known as screw horn goats, fighting on the top of a rocky hillock inside the zoo.

“Fight! For some, spring is the season of love, for others, it is the time for ritualistic tournaments. The markhors try their hand in battle on the top of the mountain,” read the caption alongside the post. 

The capital’s zoo acquired its first markhors in the 1990s. They live in a herd and males compete by ramming their heads together.

