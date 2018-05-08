The Immortal Regiment: WWII victims remembered from New York to Zambia (PHOTOS)

A growing number of people around the world are joining the movement, which has become a touching tradition since starting in 2012. Check out these photos celebrating those who fought for freedom.

The Immortal Regiment procession has become a tradition around the globe, with thousands of people marching in dozens of cities in countries including Russia, the U.S., and Argentina. The movement remembers all of those killed during WWII and builds up steam ahead of Victory Day each year.

WWII remembrance walk in Washington D.C. :

More than 20 cities in the U.S. are planning to march in 2018, with Victory Day celebrations lasting until May 10. (Here is the schedule - find the city near you). Here’s New York commemorating the victims:

More than 40 survivors of the Leningrad Siege, as well as children of war, took part in the Chicago event:

About 200 people took part in the Buenos Aires action as the rain came down, marking the third time the capital held took part in the Immortal Regiment movement :

Chile got involved for the first time (video):

About 300 people took part in the action in Tokyo. Tents with a field kitchen were erected on the territory of the Russian Embassy :

The movement was held this weekend around Europe, with people in Amsterdam, Geneva, Lisbon, Madrid, and Barcelona taking to the streets. More cities on the continent including Paris and Berlin will march on May 8 and 9. Here’s a photo from Rome's remembrance rally :

The UK is planning a large-scale celebration of Victory Day – check the schedule here. In London people will join the procession on May 9, while Manchester has already witnessed a march - flowers were also laid by the war memorial :

About 60 people took part in the action in Zambia. Half of them are locals who are interested in Russian culture. On May 9, a screening of the new war drama Sobibor is also planned in the country. Read more about the movie and why you should watch it.

Veterans and Russian emigrants marched through Haifa, Israel :

And last but not least, here’s Sydney:

