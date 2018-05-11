These Western celebrities have lookalikes among ordinary Russians - weird! (PHOTOS)

Have a look at these doppelgangers spotted all over the country.

What is the last thing you might expect to see during a trip to Russia? These familiar faces, of course.

Bruce Willis in Nizhny Novgorod?

Quentin Tarantino selling newspapers. Facts, not fiction...

Anthony Hopkins in his new role as a Russian babushka.

Hugh Laurie spotted in the Russian city of Samara.

And you guessed it, Russia’s very own Jim Carrey. No one knows this stanger’s name but even Jim himself said he’s impressed by the resemblance.

Jason Statham is even fiercer in Russia.

Scarlett Johansson - it’s uncanny!

No one likes to wait for the tram – even Chuck Norris.

Eminem’s early days in Russia.

And Leonardo DiCaprio relaxing after filming another movie.

And that’s not all. Check out a load of other celebrity doppelgangers in Russia – get ready for more surprises.

