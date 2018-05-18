Tired of May heat? Look at these snowy pictures from Russia

The weather in all Russia’s numerous climate zones is unpredictable, but what we can say for sure is that snow in May is quite a common occurrence.

Pushkin once wrote in his famous novel in verse Eugene Onegin: “Our evanescent northern summer/ parodies winter in the south.” Not to mention Russian springs, when it can be hot one day and snowing the next.

Let's take a look at some regions where winter made a sudden comeback in May.

Surgut: 1,327 miles north-east of Moscow, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Territory

This French Bulldog seems to be asking his human to go home. “What a gorgeous spring we have here,” he jokes.

Публикация от Харли Дэвидсон (@devidsonk) 17 Май 2018 в 11:55 PDT

“Best photo I’ve ever taken in MAY”

Публикация от О, Сургут! (@osurgut) 17 Май 2018 в 6:04 PDT

Публикация от ️️🚨К-ИНФОРМ 🔞ПОДПИШИСЬ 👆👆🏾👆 (@kinform) 17 Май 2018 в 9:00 PDT

“Who actually need this warmth”

Публикация от Сургут - мой город! (@surgut_insta) 17 Май 2018 в 9:35 PDT

Ice drift on the Ob River embankment (the width of the river here is almost a mile)

Публикация от Новости Тюмени и области (@tmn.news) 16 Май 2018 в 8:34 PDT

Tynda: 3,180 miles east of Moscow, Amur Region (Russia's Far East)

“And many of us have already changed to summer tires”

Публикация от Дмитрий Галанов (@dm_galanov) 11 Май 2018 в 4:22 PDT

“Good morning, Tynda”

Публикация от Анна Одинцова (@intense.nara) 11 Май 2018 в 3:37 PDT

“It was May 12...”

Публикация от 🌹ВИКТОРИЯ🌹 (@kusya.94) 11 Май 2018 в 5:18 PDT

Krasnoyarsk: 2,000 miles east of Moscow, Krasnoyarsk Territory (Siberia)

As the local newspaper reports, the snow melted right after falling, but a meteorological center confirmed that's an absolutely normal situation for the region. Snow is possible even in early June.

Norilsk: 1,790 miles north-east of Moscow, Krasnoyarsk Territory

“Norilsk, May 17, I have no words”

Публикация от Полина Филиппенко (@____p_o_l_i_n_a____) 16 Май 2018 в 5:02 PDT

“Children having fun in May”

Публикация от Норильск Видео (@norilsk.today) 16 Май 2018 в 5:24 PDT

“A little more of spring”

Публикация от Норильск Видео (@norilsk.today) 16 Май 2018 в 10:14 PDT

And here is a little of last year's Moscow May snow:

Публикация от АЛИСА ЛИСОВАЯ◾️SMM (@alisandro2013) 11 Май 2017 в 1:30 PDT

Публикация от Сергей Иванович (@sergigraf) 11 Май 2017 в 8:45 PDT

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.