7 things you won't believe Russians do with nettles

In the Soviet movie called Welcome, or No Trespassing about a pioneer summer camp, a group of boys is forced to jump into nettles completely naked, to simulate symptoms of an infectious disease (so that Parents’ Day is canceled).
Young spring nettles gathered in ecologically clean places have been used in the kitchen for centuries, especially when food was scarce. Nettles, like sorrel, are used for making tangy soups and green shchi. Young nettles are healthy and full of vitamins. Before cutting them, blanch in hot water to remove their sting. Boil chopped potatoes and carrots in water or a meaty broth, when they become soft add the nettles and any other herbs you like to the pot. Russians like to add half of a boiled egg on top of each serving (or add a raw egg to the pot five minutes before the soup is ready). Nettles can also be used for pastry fillings.
Since ancient times nettles have been used for their healing properties, especially in folk medicine. In Russian pharmacies dry nettles are sold in tea bags and used to treat gallstones and heavy bleeding (including periods). Make sure to ask a doctor before though.
Nettles: A Russian beauty secret. Even now hairdressers sometimes advice ladies to pour nettle broth over their hair after washing to prevent hair loss, and to make their mane silky and shiny. Nettle broth is also believed to help acne, while nettle face masks are used to tone the skin.
