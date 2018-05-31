How to rent an electric city scooter in Moscow

The morning of May 19 heralded a new era for ground transportation in Moscow. In just one day more than 20,000 users signed up to rent electric city scooters, which have cropped up around the capital. Two
The main advantage of Delisamokat is its cheap price and accessibility. One hour of rental will only cost 100 rubles ($1.6) and
The only limit is that you can’t rent the scooter at night. The stations
Delisamokat scooters gradually increase
Delisamokat scooters gradually increase speed with the push of an accelerator button. The maximum speed is 25 km/h.
- The next step is to enter your passport information. You will have to upload the passport (the centerfold with photo) and a selfie with the opened passport. You will also have to put your signature with your finger on the smartphone screen.
-
- As soon as your application is approved, you will receive a confirmation on your email or phone.
First, it must be reserved through the app, which shows how many free scooters there are and at which stations they can be found. Then you can pick it up at the station, having scanned the QR code from the app. That’s it.
If you are renting the scooter for the whole day, ask for a lock and charger. They are free.
It is better not to forget. If you return the scooter the following day, you are charged 5,000 rubles ($80) and the service automatically renews the rental for the whole day. If you do not return the scooter within 48 hours, you will be fined 30,000 rubles ($480).
Maximum speed is 25 km/h!Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik
This rental service has neither an hourly nor a day fee. You pay by the minute. One minute costs five rubles. One hour will cost you 300 rubles ($4.8). All the stations are located in the city center (within the Garden Ring). With this service it is also forbidden to use the scooter when it is raining.
However, this electric scooter is autonomous and it can be rented at any time of day. It has the same maximum speed as the Delisamokat (25 km/h), but there are two other speed modes. Battery power lasts for 20 km.
This service has much less paperwork. If you have an account with YouDrive, you do not need to do anything else. There is a single bill. If you don’t, download the app and register with the
You need to find the closest station, scan the QR code on the scooter’s wheel, and open the Bluetooth lock with the help of the app. Basically, that’s it.
In order to link the scooter to the time, you need to use the same integrated lock and app. A stranger will not be able to unblock it without access to the account.
The scooter can also be charged autonomously because it has a built-in accumulator. In order to leave the scooter at the station and end the rental time just scan the QR code of the parking lot.
