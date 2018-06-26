Post office near Red Square swells with 10 X more letters as fans write home

Nikolskaya street has become an unofficial fan zone during the World Cup, with supporters from all over the world celebrating long into the night just a stone’s throw from Red Square. The restaurants here are packed to the rafters during every waking hour, while the local post office is also experiencing a serious boom, with ten times the usual number of punters coming through the door
World Cup postcardsVedyashkin Sergey/Moskva Agency
World Cup postage stampsEkaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik
