Nikolskaya street has become an unofficial fan zone during the World Cup, with supporters from all over the world celebrating long into the night just a stone’s throw from Red Square. The restaurants here are packed to the rafters during every waking hour, while the local post office is also experiencing a serious boom, with ten times the usual number of punters coming through the door .

World Cup postcards Vedyashkin Sergey/Moskva Agency Vedyashkin Sergey/Moskva Agency

During the first week of the World Cup about 3,000 postcards were sent from Nikolskaya’s branch of Russian Post alone, the company reports. Cards bearing postage stamp emblazoned with FIFA World Cup symbols are being sent around the globe, while stamps with images of Moscow’s landmarks and Russian motifs also proving popular .

World Cup postage stamps Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

However , Russian Post isn’t exactly known for its speedy service, so many fans might arrive home before their postcards do - especially those from South America. The race is on!

Read more: Russia’s fearless and stalwart postmen: They fly, boat, ride and walk to deliver the mail

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.