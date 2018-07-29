Russian sets record after floating over Mount Elbrus in hot air balloon

Vitaly Nenashev from Russia has become the first person to float over Europe’s highest mountain, Elbrus, in a hot air balloon. He climbed to an altitude of 1.8 km in his balloon, named “"Rossiya" (Russia), braving temperatures as low as -27 °C while drifting over Elbrus’ western ridge. In total Nenashev’s landmark journey covered 70 km.

"I rose 8,300 meters above sea level. I have a record, and Elbrus!", Nenashev said after touching down on dry land.

