Russian CAPTCHAs that will drive you to the edge of hopelessness (PICS)

Lifestyle
Daniel Chalyan

Designed by rawpixel.com / Freepik
Ever find yourself at a website with puzzles that are ostensibly designed to figure out if you’re a “robot” before allowing you to enter? Our website doesn’t torture its visitors this way, so we’re overcompensating with our own list of nightmare CAPTCHAs designed to be  impossible!

1. 

Legion Media, Global Look Press

2. 

Getty Images, Archive

3. 

Getty Images, Marina Stroganova/Flickr

4. 

Zurab Dzhavakhadze/TASS, Yaplakal, Archive

5. 

Alexandr Kryazhev/Sputnik, Getty Images, Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS

6. 

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Global Look Press, Getty Images

7. 

Archive

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

lifestyle politics internet Quiz google fun
We've got more than 1,5 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies