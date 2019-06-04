Gay love scenes cut from Rocketman in Russia

Online users in Russia mock the distributor’s decision to cut scenes from the new Elton John biopic.

Rocketman, which tells the story of how Elton John became Elton John, caused a stir in Russia on the day of its premiere. Not for what was in it, but for what wasn’t.

The film was released in Russia without any gay sex scenes or references to drug use, preventing viewers of seeing the first kiss between the on-screen reincarnations of Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin. Also gone is a fully nude scene of the two men in bed together.

Neither did the closing caption escape the chop. The phrase “You are doomed to live alone” does echoe the original version that relates how the singer ended up finding – and is now raising two children with – his true love.

Instead, the Russian ‘translation’ states that John has been sober for 28 years and does charity work.

The film’s Russian distributor, Central Partnership, explained that the cuts were done for legal reasons. “The film was edited to bring it in line with Russian law,” a TASS spokesperson said.

Although Russian law does indeed prohibit the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations among minors, the original Rocketman does not violate it. The film’s ‘18+’ rating means children aren’t allowed to see it in movie theaters (at least in theory).

But the Russian Ministry of Culture, which many hold responsible for censoring the film, issued a denial. Officials explained that the cut scenes were “the sole decision of the distribution company”.

While everyone was playing pass-the-responsibility, Russian Internet users were having a field day.

1. All scenes of kvass soup cut from Rocketman

Из фильма Рокетмен вырезаны все сцены с окрошкой на кефире — Петр Кузнецов (@peterkuznetsov) May 31, 2019

2. In the Russian version of Rocketman, Elton John finds a wife and joins United Russia.

В отредактированной русской версии фильма "Рокетмен" Элтон Джон в финале находит жену и вступает в Единую Россию. — Spy (@_BigTool4U) May 31, 2019

3. How unsure of your own orientation must you be to cut scenes of Elton John kissing another man?

Это насколько нужно быть неуверенным в собственной ориентиации, чтобы из фильма про Элтона Джона вырезать сцены с поцелуями между мужчинами? https://t.co/JiQnPPC4MX — Mikhail Svetov (@msvetov) May 31, 2019

4. The movie distributor cut Elton John’s words in Rocketman about how he found love, because Elton John’s finding of love did not comply with Russian law.

Компания-прокатчик «Централ Партнершип» удалила из фильма «Рокетмен» слова Элтона Джона о том, что он нашел свою любовь, поскольку нахождение Элтоном Джоном своей любви не соответствовало российскому законодательству. — Vagif Abilov (@VagifAbilov) May 31, 2019

5. I read that “bourgeois obscenities” were removed from Rocketman and it turned into a biopic of Lev Leshchenko [a patriotic Russian singer].

Прочел, что из грядущего художественного фильма «Рокетмен» вырезали все эти буржуазные непристойности и получился байопик Лещенко. — dear snob (@dear_snob) May 31, 2019

6. As ever, the government is hyping a film it doesn’t like by cutting all the interesting bits. Way to go guys, this reverse psychology will make young people far more positive about LGBT people. You retards... denying what’s always been and always will be #LGBT

правительство как всегда делает лучшую рекламу фильму про Элтона Джона, вырезая все самое интересное. молодцы, реверсивная психология молодежи будет вынуждать их позитивно относиться к лгбт.

но вы конечно дауны... отрицать то, что было, есть и будет #ЛГБТ#рокетменpic.twitter.com/OXus5ADi2A — beavis_tupivis (@julie_blisss) June 1, 2019

7. What’s the point of the movie then? All these scenes are an integral part of Elton’s life. How long does it now last? 30 minutes? The mind boggles at what’s happening in Russia

В чем тогда смысл фильма? Все эти сцены – неотъемлемая часть жизни Элтона. Фильм будет длится сколько? 30 минут? Максимально не понимаю, что творится в России #Рокетмен#Rocketmanpic.twitter.com/eznZTeMXEF — Потерянный Капитан (@Lana_not_Banana) May 31, 2019

8. Homosexuals have more rights in Russia than they do in Rocketman.

Прав у гомосексуалистов в РФ больше, чем в фильме "РОКЕТМЕН". pic.twitter.com/GuiJZv8T0l — Кремлин БОТ (@Kremlin__BOT) June 2, 2019

9. What’s up? Russian censors cut obscene scenes from the biopic Rocketman? Big deal. You can watch them here! No thanks required.

А что там? В России из байопика «Рокетмен» об Элтоне Джоне вырезали все непристойные сцены?

Не страшно.

Вы можете посмотреть их здесь! Не благодарите! pic.twitter.com/v6PcP0FnhK — Cloudy (@Cloudy_irina) June 1, 2019

10. The Chechen authorities stated the release of Rocketman in Russia was a provocation and complained it’s no longer possible to take your kids to the movies because of such films.

В Чечне заявили, что выход в российский кинопрокат фильма об Элтоне Джоне «Рокетмен» является провокацией и пожаловались на то, что из-за таких кинолент ходить в кинотеатры с детьми стало невозможно pic.twitter.com/SRjMRhwJ1b — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) June 1, 2019

11. If Rocketman has an 18+ rating, then my knowledge of Russian law is clearly lacking. I don’t understand which article of which code outlaws scenes of gay sex and living happily

Если у фильма рейтинг 18+, то видно я плохо знаю наше законодательство, потому что не понимаю, какой статье какого кодекса противоречат сцены секса геев и их счастливой жизни (фильм "Рокетмен") pic.twitter.com/uX9LJ7gQSv — Shecry (@multiabro) May 31, 2019

12. You’re not going to bite my head off, are you?

- No, only females do that.

Цензура в кинотеатре... дожили -Рокетмен): *картинка для внимания и настроения* pic.twitter.com/Ok2IyskmGt — Leviofam (@Leviofam) May 31, 2019

13. It’s not good when the state decides what citizens can and can’t see in movies. It seems people aren’t capable of appreciating artistic value if “superfluous” details are not removed. And to hell with it if the cut scenes are key to understanding what drives the main character

Беда, когда государство за своих граждан решает, что им можно видеть в фильмах, а что нет. Сами-то люди, по мнению государства, видимо, не способны оценить художественную ценность, если "лишнее" не убрать. И плевать, что вырезанное объясняет мотивацию героя #Рокетмен#Rocketman — Svetloiar (@svetloiar) May 31, 2019

14. The singer himself condemned Russia’s censorship of the film.

The cinema chain Pioneer wants to show the film uncensored and has already put a proposal to the distributor.

