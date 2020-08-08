How the bear became Russia’s main symbol for foreigners (VIDEO)

It’s common knowledge that bears are one of Russia’s main national symbols, right? Well, not for Russians and history can prove it! There was not a single bear in the heraldry of the Russian Empire and the USSR. Yet, the rest of the world disagrees, so in this video, Anna brings up some lesser-known historical facts and explains why Russians never truly saw themselves as big and angry bears.
