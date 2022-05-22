Soviet photographers and cameramen at work (PHOTOS)

Looking at the thousands of Soviet photos, we imagine how life was in the country that no longer exists. But, let’s also take a look at the people that captured that life.

Georgy Petrusov filming on the Red Square.

Photo correspondent Evgenia Lemberg taking pictures.

Cameramen in the first metro train.

Tatyana Tess preparing a camera.

A Leica camera and a notebook.

Ladies at work.

Avant-garde photography master Alexander Rodchenko at work.

Rodchenko and his cameras.

Boris Ignatovich working at the Red Square parade.

Yevgeny Khaldei, who made it all the way to Berlin during World War II.

In a photo lab.

Georgy Petrusov taking photos at Dynamo stadium.

Mark Markov-Grinberg taking “aerial” photos of a parade on the Red Square.

Multitasking.

Smile!

On duty in any weather.

Anatoly Morozov atop the Kremlin wall.

Andrei Bezukladnikov’s self-portrait with directors Boris Yukhananov and the Aleinikov brothers.

