Soviet photographers and cameramen at work (PHOTOS)

Looking at the thousands of Soviet photos, we imagine how life was in the country that no longer exists. But, let’s also take a look at the people that captured that life.

Georgy Petrusov filming on the Red Square.

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Photo correspondent Evgenia Lemberg taking pictures.

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Cameramen in the first metro train.

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tatyana Tess preparing a camera.

Roman Karmen/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Leica camera and a notebook.

Roman Karmen/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ladies at work.

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Avant-garde photography master Alexander Rodchenko at work.

Anatoly Skurikhin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Rodchenko and his cameras.

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Boris Ignatovich working at the Red Square parade.

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Yevgeny Khaldei, who made it all the way to Berlin during World War II.

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In a photo lab.

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Georgy Petrusov taking photos at Dynamo stadium.

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Mark Markov-Grinberg taking “aerial” photos of a parade on the Red Square.

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Multitasking.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Smile!

Anderi Bezukladnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

On duty in any weather. 

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Anatoly Morozov atop the Kremlin wall.

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Andrei Bezukladnikov’s self-portrait with directors Boris Yukhananov and the Aleinikov brothers.

Anderi Bezukladnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

