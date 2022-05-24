What Russia was like in 2002 (PHOTOS)

The end of the turbulent 1990s saw the second year of Putin as president of the country, the first cooperation with NATO and a tragic terrorist attack in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin after his second Q&A with the nation, a now annual tradition that got the title: ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’.

Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik

Oksana Fedorova, a Russian woman who became 2002 Miss Universe.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Mass riots happened in Moscow after the Russian national soccer team lost 1-0 in a match against Japan and were knocked out of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The match was broadcast on a large screen in front of the State Duma building. After the defeat, soccer fans carried out pogroms on Manezhnaya Square, nearby streets, while also rioting in the subway.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Soccer fans cheering at a CSKA Moscow soccer match.

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

An elephant named Chani walking the Moscow streets during the filming of movie ‘The Oligarch’ with Vladimir Mashkov.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

A girl in the Russian traditional dress attending a folk festival.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Vorobyevy Gory station of the Moscow Metro reopened after almost 20 years of restoration.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Cool kids!

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

The Amber Room of Tsarskoye Selo near St. Petersburg was lost during World War II, but, in 2002, finally restored.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

A happy kid eating chocolate.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

A concert being held near the Red Square in Moscow.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Access ramp in Federal Service for State Statistics, building designed by the famous architect, Le Corbusier.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Wearing a mask before it was mainstream. Enduring the smog in Moscow.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Vladimir Putin and U.S. President George W. Bush, second left, during an excursion to the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg. Museum Director Vladimir Gusev, first right, was their guide.

Alexey Panov/Sputnik Alexey Panov/Sputnik

In 2002, the Russia-NATO Council was established. Pictured is Vladimir Putin with NATO Secretary-General George Robertson after the first summit between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance, where they discussed the cooperation to counter common threats, such as international terrorism.

Alexey Panov/Sputnik Alexey Panov/Sputnik

Festivities in Moscow.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

In 2002, Russia held its first census after the collapse of the USSR. Pictured below is the process of census list printing. The census calculated approximately 145 million people living in Russia.

Valentin Kuzmin/Sputnik Valentin Kuzmin/Sputnik

The ‘Nord Ost’ hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater in October 2002 was one of the most awful tragedies in the modern history of Russia. Terrorists seized the crowded theater right during the musical performance and held the hostages for three days before a special forces assault. About 130 hostages died in the process.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Summer in the country.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

A rainy day in Moscow.

Valery Shustov/Sputnik Valery Shustov/Sputnik

Youth playing guitar.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

A reenactment dedicated to the 190th anniversary of the Borodino Battle during the 1812 war with Napoleonic France.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

On September 15, 2002, Europe Square was opened near Kievsky Railway Station in Moscow. The center of the square features the sculpture entitled: ‘The Abduction of Europe’ by Belgian artist Olivier Strebelle.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Synchronized swimmers at training. From the year 2000, Russian athletes have always won the Olympic Gold in this sport.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Some things stay the same throughout time… like traffic jams in Moscow!

Boris Prikhodko/Sputnik Boris Prikhodko/Sputnik

Russian actors on the red carpet at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Another timeless thing is boating St. Petersburg’s famous river and canals.

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik

Communists celebrate ‘Accord and Reconciliation Day’ in Moscow on the 85th anniversary of the October 1917 Bolshevik revolution.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Just married!

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Leading dancers of the Mariinsky Theater Diana Vishnyova and Farukh Ruzimatov at the Moscow International Ballet Festival Grand Pas.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Paralympic athletes take part in the 22nd World Peace marathon dedicated to the 855th anniversary of Moscow.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Bullet-pierced mosaics in the city of Grozny as evidence of the recently finished Second Chechen War.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Summer at the Manege Square in Moscow.

Yury Artamonov/Sputnik Yury Artamonov/Sputnik

A man dressed like Vladimir Monomakh in front of the kremlin in the city of Rostov Veliky, Yaroslavl Region.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

The beautiful fountains of the Peterhof Palace ensemble near St. Petersburg.

Yury Artamonov/Sputnik Yury Artamonov/Sputnik

Arkhangelsk Region residents stacking hay.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Party like a Russian: participants at a beer festival.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Street vendor in the Siberian city of Zhelesnogorsk.

Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik

2008-2012 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev pictured in 2002 while being a chairman of Gazprom’s board of directors.

Boris Babanov/Sputnik Boris Babanov/Sputnik

Love (and advertising) is in the air on Pushkin Square in Moscow.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Residents of Vologda hanging out.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.