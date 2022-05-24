What Russia was like in 2002 (PHOTOS)

Vladimir Putin after his second Q&A with the nation, a now annual tradition that got the title: ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’.
Oksana Fedorova, a Russian woman who became 2002 Miss Universe.
Mass riots happened in Moscow after the Russian national soccer team lost 1-0 in a match against Japan and were knocked out of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The match was broadcast on a large screen in front of the State Duma building. After the defeat, soccer fans carried out pogroms on Manezhnaya Square, nearby streets, while also rioting in the subway.
Soccer fans cheering at a CSKA Moscow soccer match.
An elephant named Chani walking the Moscow streets during the filming of movie ‘The Oligarch’ with Vladimir Mashkov.
A girl in the Russian traditional dress attending a folk festival.
Vorobyevy Gory station of the Moscow Metro reopened after almost 20 years of restoration.
The Amber Room of Tsarskoye Selo near St. Petersburg was lost during World War II, but, in 2002, finally restored.
A concert being held near the Red Square in Moscow.
Access ramp in Federal Service for State Statistics, building designed by the famous architect, Le Corbusier.
Wearing a mask before it was mainstream. Enduring the smog in Moscow.
Vladimir Putin and U.S. President George W. Bush, second left, during an excursion to the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg. Museum Director Vladimir Gusev, first right, was their guide.
In 2002, the Russia-NATO Council was established. Pictured is Vladimir Putin with NATO Secretary-General George Robertson after the first summit between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance, where they discussed the cooperation to counter common threats, such as international terrorism.
In 2002, Russia held its first census after the collapse of the USSR. Pictured below is the process of census list printing. The census calculated approximately 145 million people living in Russia.
The ‘Nord Ost’ hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater in October 2002 was one of the most awful tragedies in the modern history of Russia. Terrorists seized the crowded theater right during the musical performance and held the hostages for three days before a special forces assault. About 130 hostages died in the process.
A reenactment dedicated to the 190th anniversary of the Borodino Battle during the 1812 war with Napoleonic France.
On September 15, 2002, Europe Square was opened near Kievsky Railway Station in Moscow. The center of the square features the sculpture entitled: ‘The Abduction of Europe’ by Belgian artist Olivier Strebelle.
Synchronized swimmers at training. From the year 2000, Russian athletes have always won the Olympic Gold in this sport.
Some things stay the same throughout time… like traffic jams in Moscow!
Russian actors on the red carpet at the Moscow International Film Festival.
Another timeless thing is boating St. Petersburg’s famous river and canals.
Communists celebrate ‘Accord and Reconciliation Day’ in Moscow on the 85th anniversary of the October 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
Leading dancers of the Mariinsky Theater Diana Vishnyova and Farukh Ruzimatov at the Moscow International Ballet Festival Grand Pas.
Paralympic athletes take part in the 22nd World Peace marathon dedicated to the 855th anniversary of Moscow.
Bullet-pierced mosaics in the city of Grozny as evidence of the recently finished Second Chechen War.
Summer at the Manege Square in Moscow.
A man dressed like Vladimir Monomakh in front of the kremlin in the city of Rostov Veliky, Yaroslavl Region.
The beautiful fountains of the Peterhof Palace ensemble near St. Petersburg.
Arkhangelsk Region residents stacking hay.
Party like a Russian: participants at a beer festival.
Street vendor in the Siberian city of Zhelesnogorsk.
2008-2012 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev pictured in 2002 while being a chairman of Gazprom’s board of directors.
Love (and advertising) is in the air on Pushkin Square in Moscow.
Residents of Vologda hanging out.
