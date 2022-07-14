Soviet professions through the lens of a renowned photographer

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond
A gusli player

A gusli player

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Sigizmund Kropivnitsky was a master of Soviet reportage photography who captured the epoch traveling throughout the USSR. One of his big fields of interest was taking pictures of people working in very different spheres.

Restoring Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) after World War II, 1947

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Chief Engineer of the Electronic Counting Machine in Penza, 1957

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A tea packing factory in Tbilisi, Georgian SSR, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A helicopter pilot before the start, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A peasant woman in Yakutia, 1950s

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A construction worker in Moscow Region, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ballet dancers on a break, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A height welder at the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A doctor seeing a patient in Tajik SSR, 1950s

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Fashion modeling, 1950s

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In a cow barn, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A collective farm leader and an engineer discuss how to modernize their kolkhoz, 1958

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

At the Urals ‘Uralelectrotyazhmash’ hardware plant in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg), 1959

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Installation of steam turbine rotors at an iron plant in Leningrad, 1960

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A driver during Russian winter, 1963

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A bookstore in Moscow, 1968

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Soviet Union jobs
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies