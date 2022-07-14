Soviet professions through the lens of a renowned photographer

Sigizmund Kropivnitsky was a master of Soviet reportage photography who captured the epoch traveling throughout the USSR. One of his big fields of interest was taking pictures of people working in very different spheres.

Restoring Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) after World War II, 1947

Chief Engineer of the Electronic Counting Machine in Penza, 1957

A tea packing factory in Tbilisi, Georgian SSR, 1958

A helicopter pilot before the start, 1958

A peasant woman in Yakutia, 1950s

A construction worker in Moscow Region, 1958

Ballet dancers on a break, 1958

A height welder at the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, 1958

A doctor seeing a patient in Tajik SSR, 1950s

Fashion modeling, 1950s

In a cow barn, 1958

A collective farm leader and an engineer discuss how to modernize their kolkhoz, 1958

At the Urals ‘Uralelectrotyazhmash’ hardware plant in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg), 1959

Installation of steam turbine rotors at an iron plant in Leningrad, 1960

A driver during Russian winter, 1963

A bookstore in Moscow, 1968

