What is 'THE SENSE OF HOME' for different ethnicities of Russia? (PHOTOS)

Yulia Nevskaya / All the photos courtesy of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Old believers and Buddhists, mountaineers and shamans - Russian photographers have breathtakingly captured how different people live in Russia.

Kyzyl, Tyva Republic. Shaman Zoya at work (Photo from the ‘Shamans of Kyzyl’ series)

Vladimir Sevrinovsky Vladimir Sevrinovsky

Lebyazhe village, Leningrad Region. Fishing boat (from the ‘Lebyazhie - village of boatmen’ series)

Anastasia Yakovitskaya Anastasia Yakovitskaya

Lebyazhe village, Leningrad Region. A boatman’s house (from the ‘Lebyazhie - village of boatmen’ series)

Anastasia Yakovitskaya Anastasia Yakovitskaya

Kuznechnoye village, Leningrad Region. Kiiskilä Manor, Mill (from the ‘Keepers of Finnish houses’ series)

Anastasia Yakovitskaya Anastasia Yakovitskaya

Yurt-Akbalyk village, Novosibirsk Region. Children’s Leisure Time (from the ‘White Fish House’ series)

Vladislav Nekrasov Vladislav Nekrasov

Plekhanovo village, Tula Region. Gypsy Wedding (from the ‘Baro kher (Big House)’ series)

Darya Nazarova Darya Nazarova

Omsk Region. Beshbarmak (traditional Kazakh dish)

Dima Zharov Dima Zharov

City of Vereya, Moscow Region. Sergey Yamshchikov, parishioner of an Old Believer church (from the ‘Old Believers proved to be more stubborn than Communists’ series)

Marina Merkulova Marina Merkulova

Mozzhinka settlement, Moscow Region. Family (from the ‘Life at Home’ series)

Olga Izakson Olga Izakson

Kostroma. “There is no one else but God alone” (from the ‘Community’ series)

Olga Izakson Olga Izakson

Tuva Republic. Bayyr-ool Alash-ool Khaimeroolovich (from the ‘My Big Russia, My Beloved - Siberia’ series)

Stanislav Chekmayev Stanislav Chekmayev

Komi Republic. Children playing in the tundra (from the ‘Tundra Everyday Life’ series)

Stanislava Novogorodtseva Stanislava Novogorodtseva

North Ossetia. Tombstones, Digorskoe Gorge (from the ‘Architecture of Memory’ series)

Fyodor Telkov Fyodor Telkov

Taimyr Peninsula, Krasnoyarsk Territory. Angelina Venga with children (from the ‘People of the Tundra’ series)

Yulia Nevskaya Yulia Nevskaya

Khar-Buluk village, Republic of Kalmykia. Photo from ‘My home is my khurul’ series

Yury Fokin Yury Fokin

The ‘Sense of Home’ exhibition will be held at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow from July 25 to October 30, 2022.

