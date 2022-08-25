Meet this GORGEOUS female MMA fighter from Russia (PHOTOS)

In her debut with American mixed martial arts promotion Bellator, MMA wrestler Diana Avsaragova shocked the crowd with a stunning knockout she delivered to her opponent by a wild series of blows to the chin.

“Diana AvsaragoBOOM!” exclaimed the commentator at the stunning debut of the 22-year-old sportswoman of Osetian origin coming to the U.S. from Russia.

Five fights and five wins into her contract, Diana rose to number 10 in the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Ranking.

On top of being a talented fighter with a perfect record of 5-0, Diana is also a stunning beauty with massive Instagram following. As of July 2022, her page has over 320 thousand followers.

Known as ‘Panthera’ to MMA fans, Diana fits this moniker by appearing both graceful and deadly, at the same time.

Diana was born on August 7, 1998, in North Ossetia. An offspring of an athletic family, Diana seems to inherit her parents’ talents. It was at the suggestion of her mother that young Diana chose wrestling as her main sport.

In addition to wrestling, Diana also practiced fencing, armwrestling, kickboxing and dancing.

Early success in amateur wrestling allowed Diana to pave a way into professional fighting championships. In 2014 and 2015, Diana became a bronze medalist of two Russian championships in freestyle wrestling among girls in the category up to 60 kg. She is also a multiple winner of various tournaments.

Diana trains both in North Ossetia and in Moscow. In Russia’s capital, she spent five years training in a special fighters camp before she returned to her native North Ossetia.

Diana debuted professionally at the age of 19 in Russia and signed a contract with American promotion Bellador just after two fights in her homeland.

