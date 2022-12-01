How the first day of winter looks like in Russian regions (PHOTOS)

While Black sea locals are still enjoying almost summer weather temps of +17°C, in many settlements of Yakutia, the temperature has already fallen to -40°C! Yikes!

1. Moscow is already covered with snow and it is freezing to minus 10-12°C. The winter in the Russian capital begins with a frosty mist and brief sunny afternoons.

Vladimir Gerdo/TASS Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

2. It’s cold, of course, but some enthusiasts still jog along the embankment.

Valery Sharifulin/TASS Valery Sharifulin/TASS

3. The central ice rink on the Red Square opened a couple of days prior.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

4. Meanwhile, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, locals have opened the swimming season. Joking! At the end of November, the temperature here was already -20°C and the ‘Walrus’ cold water swimming group loves plunging into the ice Yenisei River.

Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

5. And boat transportations are still operating outside Krasnoyarsk, despite the cold weather.

Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

6. The weather in another Siberian millionaire city of Novosibirsk is a bit colder. It’s freezing and, on average, about -20°C. At the end of November, it was -28°C. So, it’s getting warmer!?

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

7. Vladivostok, meanwhile, has seen icy rain and this Far Eastern city became like the home of a Snow Queen. Now it’s -11°C and very slippery.

8. Ivanovo Region in Central Russia. The Volga River under the snow in the village of Zarechny. The temperature outside is -13°C.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

9. On the first winter day, Ded Moroz (Russian Santa) arrives in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on his special festive train to greet kids. Now, it’s about -15°C, and it’s getting colder.

Donat Sorokin/TASS Donat Sorokin/TASS

10. On December 1, Yakutsk lights up the first Christmas tree in Russia. It’s -36°C today.

Vadim Skryabin/TASS Vadim Skryabin/TASS

11. The warmest winter in Russia is of course on the Black Sea coast. Below is the Fisht Stadium in the Olympic Park and the embankment of Nizhneimertinskaya Bay, Sochi. It’s 17°C outside.

Natalya Seliverstova/TASS Natalya Seliverstova/TASS

