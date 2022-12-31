22 BIGGEST Russia Beyond stories of 2022

We did well this year! There’s Russian literature, as well as explanations of popular Western movie stereotypes and deep-dives into popular Netflix series. You’ll also find instructions on surviving in -50°C and, as usual - a ton of stories on thrilling and fascinating historical events. And you didn’t think we forgot about cats, did you?

22. Meet the 25 ‘Miss Russia 2022’ finalists - and the winner!

The Miss Russia 2022 beauty pageant took place in the summer. More than 150,000 young women applied, but only 25 became finalists. We’ve got them all here for you!

21. ‘We will bury you’: What Nikita Khrushchev actually meant

Russia Beyond (Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images; Pixabay) Russia Beyond (Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images; Pixabay)

Khrushchev was the one who promised Nixon "to show Kuzma's mother". His other infamous phrase - ”we will bury you” - was coined in 1956, at a Western diplomatic reception, and elicited even more confusion (and terror).

20. 10 must-read short stories by Anton Chekhov

Russia Beyond (Photo: Public Domain) Russia Beyond (Photo: Public Domain)

The stories and plays of this Russian writer are still relevant a century later. Be sure to add them to your reading list.

19. Did the U.S. really plan to demoralize the USSR with CONDOMS?

Russia Beyond (Photo: Yakov Rumkin/ Sputnik) Russia Beyond (Photo: Yakov Rumkin/ Sputnik)

The CIA allegedly planned to use condoms as a psychological weapon against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. True or not, you’ll be rolling on the floor in hysterics when you learn the details of this evil plan.

18. 10 MAIN propaganda artists of the USSR

Legion Media Legion Media

Who was behind the iconic posters, paintings, films, and other works of art? Regardless of intentions, Soviet propaganda became a cultural legacy.

17. All things Russian in season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

Legion Media Legion Media

As we’ve come to expect from Hollywood, the latest season of the popular Netflix show contains lots of stereotypes of "typical" Russians and the Cold War. We dissect them all here!

16. Who is Chad Doctor Livesey of Russian memes?

David Cherkassky/Kievnauchfilm, 1988 David Cherkassky/Kievnauchfilm, 1988

Soviet children enjoyed Gigachad energy long before Gigachad even appeared. Meet Doctor Livesey from the old Soviet cartoon that became a popular meme this year.

15. The 7 MOST-awarded Russian movies of all time

Nikita Mikhalkov/Studio Trite, 1994 Nikita Mikhalkov/Studio Trite, 1994

We look at the festival hits from the Soviet Union and Russia that caused a sensation and went down in the annals of world cinema history.

14. What do Russians drive when it's -50°C outside?

Vadim Skryabin/TASS Vadim Skryabin/TASS

Tough conditions require tough gear. And some typically Russian life hacks.

13. What is Russia’s ‘MIR’ payment system?

Kyrill Zykov / Moskva Agency Kyrill Zykov / Moskva Agency

The payment system works internationally. Where exactly - and all other useful info on the national payment system - can be found in this material.

12. Top 5 HOTTEST Russian supermodels who made it big

Peter White; Ben Hider; Victor Boyko/Getty Images Peter White; Ben Hider; Victor Boyko/Getty Images

These catwalk stars have built glamorous careers in modeling - check them out!

11. 100 masterpieces of Russian literature you should read

Alexander Kislov Alexander Kislov

It really wasn’t easy picking only 100 of them.

10. Stunning Soviet riviera PHOTOS through the lens of a Belgian photographer

Carl De Keyzer/Magnum Photos/East News Carl De Keyzer/Magnum Photos/East News

Renowned photographer Carl De Keyze documented the last years of the Soviet Union. Here are his photos from the main Black Sea resort of Sochi. Summer vibes to everyone!

9. 7 MAIN differences between Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity

Ekaterina Rehrberg/Sputnik; Monashee Frantz/Getty Images Ekaterina Rehrberg/Sputnik; Monashee Frantz/Getty Images

Russia is the country of many religions, but Orthodox Christianity is the most widespread. It’s probably the closest relative of Catholicism there is, but what are the main differences between the two?

8. 10 unusual musical instruments of Russia's peoples

Boris Kaufman/Sputnik Boris Kaufman/Sputnik

There are numerous ethnicities living in Russia, many with absolutely unique local cultures - including music. How does a “tree with a crane’s neck” sound and what does a Caucasian bagpipe look like? Find out here.

7. 10 facts about Siberian cats, the most cold-resistant domesticated feline

Legion Media Legion Media

One of the most amazing stories about cats from Siberia is that they saved the museum treasures of the Hermitage. But there’s more.

6. Welcome to Sviyazhsk – an island town on the UNESCO list

Legion Media Legion Media

A defensive fortress island near Kazan surprises its visitors with numerous monuments of Russian antiquity per square meter. Here’s our guide to this place.

5. ‘The Crown’ Season 5 on Netflix: Fact and fiction in the ‘Russian episode’

Peter Morgan/Netflix, 2022 Peter Morgan/Netflix, 2022

We reviewed the episode of 'The Crown' dubbed 'Ipatiev House', which focused on relations between Britain and Russia.

4. Polar bears settled on an abandoned meteorological station in Chukotka

A forgotten meteorological station on Kolyuchin Island on the edge of the continent has become a home and playground for curious polar bears. The following stunning photos of wildlife were made by Russian photographer Dmitry Kokh.

3. Eteri Tutberidze – the coach who changed figure skating

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

Russian athletes mostly excelled in figure skating at the Olympic Games in Beijing just this February. We tell the story of the most famous coach of Russian figure skaters.

2. The Russian figure skaters of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Alexander Demyanchuk, Natalia Fedosenko/TASS; Getty Images Alexander Demyanchuk, Natalia Fedosenko/TASS; Getty Images

In addition to the profile of the most decorated figure skating coach, we put together a list of the most prominent figure skaters who competed at the Olympics.

1. Meet Kefir, the most popular Maine Coon cat in Russia

Big, warm, with a piercing gaze and gentle nature - we understand why you liked Kefir the cat so much. Just look how tiny he was when he came to his human and how handsome he turned out!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.