22 BIGGEST Russia Beyond stories of 2022

The Miss Russia 2022 beauty pageant took place in the summer. More than 150,000 young women applied, but only 25 became finalists. We’ve got them all here for you!
Khrushchev was the one who promised Nixon "to show Kuzma's mother". His other infamous phrase - ”we will bury you” - was coined in 1956, at a Western diplomatic reception, and elicited even more confusion (and terror).
The stories and plays of this Russian writer are still relevant a century later. Be sure to add them to your reading list.
The CIA allegedly planned to use condoms as a psychological weapon against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. True or not, you’ll be rolling on the floor in hysterics when you learn the details of this evil plan.
Who was behind the iconic posters, paintings, films, and other works of art? Regardless of intentions, Soviet propaganda became a cultural legacy.
As we’ve come to expect from Hollywood, the latest season of the popular Netflix show contains lots of stereotypes of "typical" Russians and the Cold War. We dissect them all here!
Soviet children enjoyed Gigachad energy long before Gigachad even appeared. Meet Doctor Livesey from the old Soviet cartoon that became a popular meme this year.
We look at the festival hits from the Soviet Union and Russia that caused a sensation and went down in the annals of world cinema history.
Tough conditions require tough gear. And some typically Russian life hacks.
The payment system works internationally. Where exactly - and all other useful info on the national payment system - can be found in this material.
These catwalk stars have built glamorous careers in modeling - check them out!
It really wasn’t easy picking only 100 of them.
Renowned photographer Carl De Keyze documented the last years of the Soviet Union. Here are his photos from the main Black Sea resort of Sochi. Summer vibes to everyone!
Russia is the country of many religions, but Orthodox Christianity is the most widespread. It’s probably the closest relative of Catholicism there is, but what are the main differences between the two?
There are numerous ethnicities living in Russia, many with absolutely unique local cultures - including music. How does a “tree with a crane’s neck” sound and what does a Caucasian bagpipe look like? Find out here.
One of the most amazing stories about cats from Siberia is that they saved the museum treasures of the Hermitage. But there’s more.
A defensive fortress island near Kazan surprises its visitors with numerous monuments of Russian antiquity per square meter. Here’s our guide to this place.
We reviewed the episode of 'The Crown' dubbed 'Ipatiev House', which focused on relations between Britain and Russia.
A forgotten meteorological station on Kolyuchin Island on the edge of the continent has become a home and playground for curious polar bears. The following stunning photos of wildlife were made by Russian photographer Dmitry Kokh.
Russian athletes mostly excelled in figure skating at the Olympic Games in Beijing just this February. We tell the story of the most famous coach of Russian figure skaters.
In addition to the profile of the most decorated figure skating coach, we put together a list of the most prominent figure skaters who competed at the Olympics.
Big, warm, with a piercing gaze and gentle nature - we understand why you liked Kefir the cat so much. Just look how tiny he was when he came to his human and how handsome he turned out!
