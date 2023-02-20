Russia Beyond gets a fresh look with new logo

Russia Beyond has unveiled a new logo after using a stylized letter ‘R’ for the past nine years. With the expansion of Russian language content, as well as the launch of accounts on new Russian social media platforms, the outlet has embraced a new design that speaks to its roots and aspirations and unites all aspects of the project.

The new logo features a combination of symbols that represent Russia’s rich cultural heritage and link the country’s past, present and future. The stylized silhouettes of a matryoshka doll, a spaceship and a kokoshnik, a traditional headdress worn by Russian women, are clearly visible in the logo.

“Our new logo reflects our media’s identity as a main online community for people interested in Russia from all over the world,” says Vsevolod Pulya, Russia Beyond’s editor-in-chief.

The rebranding of Russia Beyond demonstrates the outlet’s commitment to providing a nuanced and dynamic portrayal of Russia and its people. By embracing a new logo that speaks to the country’s heritage and aspirations, Russia Beyond is committed to continue being a leading source of information about the country for audiences around the world.

