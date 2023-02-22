How Russia celebrates the Buddhist New Year ‘Sagaalgan’ (PHOTOS)

Ethnic peoples who practice Buddhism celebrate the New Year according to their calendar. In Buryatia, Kalmykia and Tyva, it is the official holiday.

Besides the secular New Year, which the whole country celebrates on the night of December 31 to January 1, many ethnic peoples of Russia have their own traditional dates for this holiday. For many Siberian (and not only) peoples, the most important holiday is the Buddhist New Year. In 2023, it is celebrated on February 21 in Buryatia, Kalmykia and Tuva and on February 23 in Altai.

‘Shagaa’ celebration in Tuva. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Peoples of Buryatia call this holiday ‘Sagaalgan’, ‘Tsagan Sar’ in Kalmykia, ‘Shagaa’ in Tuva and Chaga Bayram in the Altai Krai and Republic. These names are translated as “white month”, because it is counted according to the lunar calendar. The ‘Year of the Tiger’ will be replaced by the ‘Year of the Blue Hare’. Another meaning of these titles is “to step over time”.

In some areas, the first day of the Buddhist New Year is an official day off.

Purification ritual Dugzhuuba on eve of Sagaalgan, Chita. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS

The rite of purification

People prepare for the holiday in advance, focusing first of all on cleanliness and it is not only a matter of housework, but also of a special purification rite, called ‘Dugzhuuba’.

As a rule, it is conducted at special sites near Datsans. During the ceremony, there are made pyramids called ‘Soor’, which are solemnly burned under prayers as a symbol of spiritual purification. After the prayers, it’s necessary to turn away from the fire to leave all bad things in the past.

A purification ritual at Damba Braibunling Datsan in Chita. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS

The second bonfire on the site is smaller in size. The believers throw into it pieces of dough or cloth with which they have previously performed a body-washing ceremony. It is believed that in this way they burn all their negative energy, illness and misfortune. However, the lamas say that it is more important to abandon their bad thoughts and follow good deeds.

‘Dugzhuuba’ in St. Petersurg's datsan. Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

How the Buddhist New Year is celebrated

Like the secular New Year, this holiday is a family holiday. On the first day of the New Year, it is good to visit older relatives (and others, too). The traditional gift is a silk scarf, but, these days, it can be something else as well.

Lunar New Year in Zabaykalsky Krai. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS

And, of course - the festive meal! While January 1 means Olivier salad and Mimosa for ordinary Russians, ‘Sagaalgan’ is the time for animalistic-shaped donuts with good luck wishes, as well as buuz dumplings.

Lunar New Year in Irkutsk Region. Kirill Shchipitzin/Sputnik Kirill Shchipitzin/Sputnik

In the cities, there are often fairs and concerts, where you can see many people in traditional folk costumes. In Buryatia, they often perform the ‘yokhor’ round dance, symbolizing the movement of life.

The festivities and services in the datsans go on for several weeks. This is another reason to wish each other happiness and enjoy the winter.

The yokhor dance in Zabaykalsky Krai. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.