Russia has the most cats in Europe

Find out how Russia ranks in the global list of countries by population of domestic cats!

According to varioussources, Russia ranks third in the world for its population of domestic cats, with a reported 22.75 million feline friends. Notably, this figure doesn’t account for the unknown number of stray cats in Russia, suggesting that the actual number of cats in the country is even higher. And yes, Russia has more cats than any European country.

However, when it comes to total cat population, Russia falls behind China, which has over 53 million domestic cats and more than 52 million strays, making for an estimated total of around 105 million cats. The United States takes the lead with a reported 76.5 million pet cats and over 41 million strays, bringing the total to over 117 million cats.

