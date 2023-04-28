Zippered women’s boots were invented in the USSR!

It was a sensation, but no one thought of their inventor anymore.

They were made by Vera Aralova, the leading artist of the All-Union House of Models and a freedom-loving woman, who was married to Lloyd Patterson, an African-American designer.

In 1959, the Soviet Union was preparing for an important event – Paris had suddenly decided to hold a “Russian Fashion” week. Aralova was anxious. What to show? Certainly not a collection of working clothes for the builders of a communist society?

She decided to bet on fur. They made hats and coats; Pavlovo Posad shawls were supposed to complete the image. But what about footwear? Not valenki, certainly.

Boris Kaufman/Sputnik Boris Kaufman/Sputnik

The artist resolved this matter ingeniously – she decided to put models in high boots; she implemented zippers, so the models would have enough time to change during the show. The boots with heels and zippers were made in the Bolshoi Theater’s workshops.

They were a sensation. After the “Fashion week”, Aralova was besieged by French manufacturers; they wanted to acquire a contract for the production of such footwear. But, the USSR treated it carelessly and the delegation simply flew home. However, boots with zippers soon drowned European stores. But no one thought of their inventor anymore.

