10 memes about St. Petersburg (PICS)

Established in 1703 by Russian Emperor Peter the Great, St. Petersburg is one of the most-visited cities in the world. Gorgeous architecture, lots of museums, white nights. And the residents have their special brand of humor!

Rain since 1703

Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik

One of the main myths about St. Petersburg is that it stands on a swamp. In fact, swamps occupied only part of the city and European engineers fortified the soils by the late 18th century. Nevertheless, memes about the swamp pop up regularly.

Legion Media Legion Media

Norbert Achtelik/Getty Images Norbert Achtelik/Getty Images

RyanJLane/Getty Images RyanJLane/Getty Images

Milena Nurgaleeva/500px/Getty Images Milena Nurgaleeva/500px/Getty Images

Three names of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg has been renamed three times. It was originally named St. Petersburg in honor of the Apostle Peter, the heaven guardian of Peter the Great. But, in 1914, during World War I, on the wave of anti-German sentiment, Nicholas II issued a decree renaming the city to Petrograd. And, in 1924, already after the Revolution, the Bolsheviks renamed it to Leningrad. The original name was returned to the city in 1991.

The cultural capital of Russia

St. Petersburg is dubbed the “cultural capital” of Russia, because of the huge number of museums, palaces, parks and universities. So, it seems that all locals, regardless of profession, are willing to discuss poetry and literature for hours.

