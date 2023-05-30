Find yourself among the typical customers of Russian stores! (PHOTOS)

An artist and designer from Russia under the nickname ‘Nidgus’ has created a virtual collection of toy figures of typical shoppers.

He depicts characters that can be found in every Russian grocery store. Among them is a grandmother with a huge cart on wheels and a magnifying glass in search of the cheapest products.

The loyal customer with lots of discount coupons.

The athlete who chooses only healthy foods.

The confused husband with a long grocery list from his wife/partner.

The student who is always late for class and stops by the store for coffee and a bun.

“That very Galya!" The saleswoman who has the power to cancel a purchase.

And the real hero in the image of Superman - the shopper who is brave enough to ask for another checkout to be opened.

What kind of supermarket shopper are you?

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.