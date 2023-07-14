Aeroflot’s 100th anniversary: How the look of the planes changed over time (PHOTOS)

In Soviet times, Aeroflot was a synonym for civil aviation in the country. Have a look below at what its aircraft liveries looked like a century ago and now.
High-speed airliner ‘Il-12’
‘Il-62’ jetliner at Vnukovo Airport
‘An-28’ turboprop aircraft, designed for flying in Far North conditions
Soviet medium-haul airliner ‘An-10A’
David Sholomovich/Sputnik
Airliner ‘Tu-134’, designed in the 1960s
‘Il-62’, the first Soviet long-haul airliner, designed in the 1960s
Supersonic airliner ‘Tu-144’
A plane with the Russian Olympic Team
Sukhoi Superjet aircraft liveries
Sergey Kustov (CC BY-SA 3.0)
The 95th company anniversary livery
Anna Zvereva (CC BY-SA 2.0)
The standard livery of Sukhoi Superjet 100
A plane with the Panama National Soccer Team onboard during the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Livery with the symbols of Moscow’s CSKA Basketball Club
