Aeroflot’s 100th anniversary: How the look of the planes changed over time (PHOTOS)

Russia Beyond

Lev Polikashin/Sputnik
In Soviet times, Aeroflot was a synonym for civil aviation in the country. Have a look below at what its aircraft liveries looked like a century ago and now.

High-speed airliner ‘Il-12’

Dmitry Chernov/Sputnik

‘Il-62’ jetliner at Vnukovo Airport

Dmitry Kozlov/Sputnik

‘An-28’ turboprop aircraft, designed for flying in Far North conditions

Roman Poderny/TASS

Soviet medium-haul airliner ‘An-10A’

David Sholomovich/Sputnik

Airliner ‘Tu-134’, designed in the 1960s

Lev Polikashin/Sputnik

‘Il-62’, the first Soviet long-haul airliner, designed in the 1960s

Lev Polikashin/Sputnik

Supersonic airliner ‘Tu-144’

Lev Polikashin/Sputnik

A plane with the Russian Olympic Team

Ruslan Krivobok/Sputnik

Sukhoi Superjet aircraft liveries

Sergey Kustov (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The 95th company anniversary livery

Anna Zvereva (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The standard livery of Sukhoi Superjet 100

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

A plane with the Panama National Soccer Team onboard during the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Julia Chestnova/Sputnik

Livery with the symbols of Moscow’s CSKA Basketball Club

Mikhail Serbin/Sputnik

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines
