‘New Wave’: Late USSR through the lenses of young photographers (PHOTOS)

The 1970s saw a boom in creative photography, which reached unprecedented artistic heights during perestroika in the 1980s and the 1990s. Many talented photographers offered their unusual vision of Soviet life.

Alexander Slyusarev. Untitled (1974)

Alexander Slyusarev. Untitled (1980)

Edige Niyazov. Portrait of Kino rock band (1985)

Igor Mukhin. Portrait of musician Oleg Garkusha (1980s)

Igor Mukhin. Double portrait (1980s)

Sergei Rogozhkin. Untitled (1987)

Andrei Chezhin. People 2 (1990)

Andrei Chezhin. Untitled, from ‘96 portraits’ series (1990)

Dmitry Vilensky. From the ‘Red City’ series (1992)

Sergei Osmachkin. Mona Lisa. From the ‘Pink Smoke’ series (1993)

Sergei Osmachkin. Composition 80. From the ‘Pink Smoke’ series (1993)

Sergei Chilikov. From the ‘Kuzma’ series, ‘Colorisms’ cycle (1995)

Sergei Chilikov. From the ‘Alatyr’ series, ‘Colorisms’ cycle (1995)

The ‘ROSPHOTO’ Museum and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg will host the large-scale exhibition ‘New Wave. Artistic photography of the late 1970s and early 1990s’ from July 14 to September 2, 2023.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.