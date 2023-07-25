How to dress fashionably, Russian style! (PHOTOS)

An interest in vintage clothing is reviving in Russia. People are gradually rethinking traditions, creating actual clothing items on the basis of outdated and uncomfortable outfits. And they perfectly combine with what we are used to wearing every day. Thus, kerchiefs, kaftans and wreaths are returning to the closets.

Use ornaments

Ornaments were widely used in Russia to decorate clothes and shoes. In the past, they carried many meanings and signified the various standings of different people. However, nowadays, modern designers simply use them as decorations, without their historic messages. You can find hoodies, tote and shopping bags, as well as various other clothing items and accessories with Russian designs.

Wear crowns & ribbons

You probably have heard about kokoshniks, but they also wore “crowns” in Russia. The difference is that the kokoshnik was worn by married women, while the crown by girls. The crown is smaller than the kokoshnik, so it could easily replace a hair band.

Girls also wove ribbons into their braids to indicate their readiness for marriage. Wealthy peasant women could wear several silk ribbons in their braids and girls decorated the ends themselves, emphasizing their individuality. Then, when they got married, they gave the ribbons to their girlfriends. Today, it is not necessary to know how to weave ribbons – you can find ribbons already prepared on an elastic band.

Underskirt, veil and belt

If you wear long skirts, you can make them look more interesting by putting on a slightly longer underskirt. In Siberia, it was called ‘nizik’ and was worn under an upper skirt or a sundress. The nizik was specially sewn a little longer, so that the lace poked out from under the main outfit.

Another element of folk costumes that can easily fit into the closet is the veil. It is also called ‘ponyova’ – it is a second skirt, which is worn over the clothes. The halves of the ponyova are not sewn together and the main skirt is visible in the slits. The veil could be festive, everyday or mourning, depending on the decoration and cut.

Instead of a belt, you can wear a sash. The belt itself was the most important item of a Russian costume – it was believed that it protected from evil and it was never taken off, even during bathing. It was also associated with a lot of beliefs and rituals. For example, pregnant women wore their husband’s belt to protect themselves and their child.

Kaftans

The kaftan is an outer garment worn by both men and women in spring and fall. They differ in cut, trimming and material – so you can find an option to suit any taste and replace a jacket or a trench coat with it.

Traditional jewelry

You can easily find replicas of vintage jewelry or modern pieces based on motifs – like the porcelain earrings in the photo.

A kosovorotka with jeans

Historically, the kosovorotka was a men’s shirt, but, now, women wear them, as well. By the way, the slit of the shirt should be on the left side.

