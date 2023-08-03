Soviet Moscow and Muscovites in color PHOTOS by Nikolai Rakhmanov

The Moscow Kremlin, the Red Square and the outskirts of the capital in incredibly atmospheric shots by one of the pioneers of Soviet color photography.

Photographer Nikolai Rakhmanov (1932-2021) was an attentive chronicler of life in Moscow and Muscovites for several decades. From the 1960s, he was engaged in color photography and left a huge legacy, with about 20 thousand shots just of the capital. These are solemn views of the Kremlin and its golden domes against the background of black storm clouds, as well as genre scenes on the streets. Take a look at just a small part of the shots of the classic of Russian photography.

Kremlin star, 1970s

Restoration of a Kremlin Star, 1974–1977

Filming on the Red Square, 1970s

Preparing the Red Square for festivities, 1970-1972

The Red Square, -30℃ (-22°F), 1977

The Kremlin cathedrals at dawn, 1980s

St. Basil’s Cathedral up close, 1979–1980

A Soviet show, 1970s

A Girl with Oranges, 1970–1972

Construction of the Intourist Hotel, 1963–1967

Workers posing at the Triumphal Arch, 1967-1968

Getting refreshed at a soda machine, 1970s

Valentin Filatov’s Bear Circus, 1970s

Lady with a dog, 1970s

Having a rest on the boulevard, 1980s

Tram No. 47, 1990s

The ‘Nikolai Rakhmanov. Color of Moscow Photography’ exhibition is on display at the Museum of Moscow until November 6, 2023.

