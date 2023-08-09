Why do Siberians compete in breaking bones? (PHOTOS)

Anna Sorokina
Competition during Surkharbaan this July.

Breaking spinal bones with bare hands is a spectacular and very popular sport among the Buryats, one of the largest ethnic groups in Siberia. It is called ‘heer shaalga’. 

Pavel Kuzmichev

A participant takes a cattle bone in one hand and has to then break it with one swift strike with the side of his fist of his other hand. It is not easy to do, as it is quite strong and slippery. 

Pavel Kuzmichev

Being a professional “bone-breaker” is very honorable! In ancient times, this is how the locals used to measure their strength.

Pavel Kuzmichev

And there is also a ritual meaning: breaking a bone frees the soul of the animal. 

Pavel Kuzmichev

Modern athletes, as a sign of respect for their traditions, must perform only in the national costume: a long robe with a wide belt, a headdress and high boots. Gloves are forbidden. 

Pavel Kuzmichev

Bone breaking competitions are held both separately and as part of other sports festivals (for example, ‘Surkharbaan’ in Buryatia or the ‘Yordynskie Games’ in Irkutsk Region). It is possible to become a bone breaker, regardless of age and gender.

Pavel Kuzmichev

