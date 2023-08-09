Why do Siberians compete in breaking bones? (PHOTOS)

Competition during Surkharbaan this July.
A participant takes a cattle bone in one hand and has to then break it with one swift strike with the side of his fist of his other hand. It is not easy to do, as it is quite strong and slippery.
Being a professional “bone-breaker” is very honorable! In ancient times, this is how the locals used to measure their strength.
And there is also a ritual meaning: breaking a bone frees the soul of the animal.
Modern athletes, as a sign of respect for their traditions, must perform only in the national costume: a long robe with a wide belt, a headdress and high boots. Gloves are forbidden.
Bone breaking competitions are held both separately and as part of other sports festivals (for example, ‘Surkharbaan’ in Buryatia or the ‘Yordynskie Games’ in Irkutsk Region). It is possible to become a bone breaker, regardless of age and gender.
