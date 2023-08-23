Meet Kesha, the most famous Kuril Bobtail! (PHOTOS)

The cat lives on the territory of the Vannochki thermal complex on Iturup Island, where he takes care of guests and monitors the local fisheries. Because, as you know, these fish need a watchful eye over them! 😼

Kesha is a Kuril Bobtail, an aboriginal domesticated breed of these islands. Instead of a tail, he has a stump, like a rabbit! So, to compensate for balance, he has to have strong legs.

Kesha was born in 2017 in a fish hatchery and the employees of the thermal complex adopted him.

And, of course, tourists who came to relax at the mineral springs immediately noticed Kesha.

He allowed himself to be stroked, communicated with people and, over time, learned how to pose beautifully for a photo (but show us a cat who can’t do this!); he even started his own blog (with the help of his owners, naturally!).

On it, visitors share photos of Kesha enjoying the Kuril sunsets, relaxing on the beach, “working” at the spa and greeting tourists. 😻

