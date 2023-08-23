Meet Kesha, the most famous Kuril Bobtail! (PHOTOS)

Kesha is a Kuril Bobtail, an aboriginal domesticated breed of these islands. Instead of a tail, he has a stump, like a rabbit! So, to compensate for balance, he has to have strong legs.
Kesha was born in 2017 in a fish hatchery and the employees of the thermal complex adopted him.
And, of course, tourists who came to relax at the mineral springs immediately noticed Kesha.
He allowed himself to be stroked, communicated with people and, over time, learned how to pose beautifully for a photo (but show us a cat who can’t do this!); he even started his own blog (with the help of his owners, naturally!).
On it, visitors share photos of Kesha enjoying the Kuril sunsets, relaxing on the beach, “working” at the spa and greeting tourists. 😻
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox