A recently born baby panda at the Moscow Zoo has turned a month old. And it's a girl!

The cub conceived by the pair of Zhui and Dindin was born at the end of August and, only now, were zoologists able to find out its gender.

In the first days, Dindin hid her baby, but now that it's growing up, she lets specialists examine it. It turned out to be a small female!

She is healthy and gaining weight. Now, the cub already weighs 1,288g, has reached a height of 36.8 cm and is growing its first fur.

